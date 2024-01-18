WHETHER you prefer chunky or Chelsea, a pair of boots is an essential part of your winter wardrobe.

Boots are the ideal shoe for almost every winter outfit. Pair them with tights and skirts, jeans, trousers or even leggings for a put-together look, whether you’re heading for a boardroom meeting, a trip to the shops or a weekend dog walk. They’re really versatile and super-practical, too.

16 Here are our top picks of the boots still in the sales that are well-worth purchasing Credit: Stories, H&M, Schuh, Mango, Clarks

With the temperatures set to be chilly for months, now is the perfect time to grab yourself a new pair of boots.

The good news is, you don’t have to spend all of your pennies for a great pair, as we’ve found loads of cool styles in the January sales to keep your feet toastie and dry.

Although protection from the elements is key, we’ve also factored in a variety of chic styles to suit every style agenda. Happy shopping!

THE SNOW BOOT

16 Stay snuggly but chic in your snow-day outfit! Credit: Clarks, Sweaty Betty, H&M, Uniqlo, Next

Boots, were £150, now £75, Clarks – BUY NOW

Balaclava, £14.99, H&M – BUY NOW

Coat, £169.99, ThermoMove at H&M – BUY NOW

Ski trousers, were £145, now £72, Sweaty Betty – BUY NOW

Gloves, £35, Next – BUY NOW

Sweatshirt, £24.90, Uniqlo – BUY NOW

If you’re excited about opened your curtains to a white blanket of snow, then now is the time to stock up on some weather-appropriate footwear – as well as a head-to-toe snuggly outfit.

Snow boots have been all over the high street recently, so you don’t have to pick between fashion and functionality. If you’re planning a snow day of sledging, scroll down for some pairs that marry the two together – whether you’re saving or splurging this month. I’ve already added this shearling pair from Clarks to basket!

And if you’re counting down to a ski holiday in the next few months, get yourself down to the shops, as high-street stores have really upped their game – both Zara and H&M have launched ski-specific collections, so you can hit the slopes in style!

16 These are lined with a soft and fluffy fabric to keep your feet warm Credit: H&m

SAVE: Boots, were £42.99, now £30, H&M – BUY NOW

These H&M snow boots have been super-popular on TikTok, and we love the chunky sole!

16 Who knew that Schuh stocked PAJAR? Credit: SCHUH

SPLURGE: Boots, were £180, now £124.99, PAJAR at Schuh – BUY NOW

This cream and tan colourway is lush – and you can make a saving of £55 on these luxe PAJAR lace-up boots.

THE BIKER BOOT

16 Style up your biker boot with a shirt and jumper layering combo, for a slick, statement look Credit: H&M, Next, Mango, Zara, Cos, Marks & Spencer, Pull & Bear

Boots, were £84.99, now £25, H&M – BUY NOW

Jumper, £29.99, Zara – BUY NOW

Skirt, £32, Next – BUY NOW

Coat, £79, M&S Collection at Marks & Spencer – BUY NOW

Tights, £15.99, Mango – BUY NOW

Bag, £29.99, Pull & Bear – BUY NOW

Shirt, £65, COS – BUY NOW

Looking to get the Miu Miu look for less? Since the luxury brand launched the biker boot on its A/W 22 runway, the footwear has taken street style by storm.

Luckily, you don’t need to spend thousands of pounds to rock this look, as the high street has loads of reasonably priced pairs to rival Miu Miu’s £1,800 price tag.

You can add a little edge to your outfit with this great pair with metal hoop detailing from H&M, especially as they’re in the sale for just £25.

And nail the 90s look by layering a shirt underneath a cosy knit and mid-length trench. Pop on a mini-skirt and tights to keep warm and let the boots do the talking. Take this look right into spring by dropping the tights once the warmer days hit.

16 We’re loving a mid-calf style Credit: BERSHKA

SAVE: Boots, were £59.99, now £19.99, Bershka – BUY NOW

This Bershka pair for under £20 are the perfect way to test out the biker look – we guarantee you won’t regret it.

16 If you prefer a brown colourway then this pair is perfect Credit: russellandbromley

SPLURGE: Boots, were, £395, now £145, Russell & Bromley – BUY NOW

Looking to invest in a durable boot that’ll last you for years to come? Add this square-toe pair from to your basket and save £250!

THE CHUNKY CHELSEA BOOT

16 Elevate your everyday look with an extra-thick sole Credit: Schuh, Abercrombie, Mango, Marks & Spencer, Primark, Reserved

Boots, were £80, now £49.99, Schuh – BUY NOW

Jeans, £75, Abercrombie & Fitch – BUY NOW

Bag, £10, Primark – BROWSE NOW

Scarf, was £17.50, now £13, M&S Collection at Marks & Spencer – BUY NOW

Coat, £79.99, Reserved – BUY NOW

Jumper, £35.99, Mango – BUY NOW

The chunky Chelsea boot really is the ultimate wardrobe staple, as it’s both comfortable and stylish.

The thick sole is great for giving a little extra height without the commitment of a heel.

Pair with oversized slouchy jeans and a cropped shearling coat – we’re loving this olive-green number from Reserved.

And don’t forget to wrap up warm. M&S sells the BEST cosy scarfs – this purple check one is now in the sale, so be quick!

Splurge on a gorgeous khaki pair of Chelsea boots from Ganni or opt for classic black with these more affordable staples from Schuh and H&M.

16 You can always rely on H&M’s boot selection Credit: h&M

SAVE: Boots, were £39.99, now £28, H&M – BUY NOW

Looking to spend a little less this January but still want to rock the Chelsea boot look? H&M has a gorge pair, which also come in white or khaki if you’d prefer to switch things up.

16 The original chunky Chelsea from one of our favourite designer brands Credit: GANNI

SPLURGE: Boots, were £355, now £213, Ganni – BUY NOW

The Ganni Chelsea boots with contrasting colours have been at the top of so many people’s wish list every winter. Save pounds and get them in the sale before they sell out!

THE COWBOY BOOT

16 Double denim and cowboy boots are a must! Credit: Mango, H&M, Cos, Zara, Marks & Spencer

Boots, were £99.99, now £79.99, Mango – BUY NOW

Shirt, £95, COS – BUY NOW

Coat, £79.99, Zara – BUY NOW

Jeans, £24.99, H&M – BUY NOW

Bag, £129, Arket – BUY NOW

Belt, £25, M&S Collection at Marks & Spencer – BUY NOW

If you thought cowboy boots were just for summer, think again! Give your boot collection an upgrade with this tan embroidered pair of heeled boots that you can wear all year round.

Tuck in these slim mom jeans and experiment with double denim to create a super-chic winter look.

Then add a big teddy coat and a fun snake print bag to finish off this gorge outfit.

Or, if you feel like treating yourself, this western-style pair from Ganni are dreamy!

16 This pair from Stradivarius are super-hard-wearing Credit: STRADIVARIUS

SAVE: Boots, were £59.99, now £35.99, Stradivarius – BUY NOW

Consider this faux-leather pair that’ll withstand all of the elements.

16 Details to die for! Credit: ganni

SPLURGE: Boots, were £625, now £312, Ganni at Harvey Nichols – BUY NOW

It’s always worth checking out the department stores if you’re looking for designer items in the sale. These beauties from Ganni are stocked at Harvey Nichols with over 50% off.

THE ANKLE BOOT

16 Out for drinks after work? The ankle boot is ideal for taking you from day to night Credit: Stories, Reserved, Zara, Mango, Stradivarius

Boots, were £165, now £79, & Other Stories – BUY NOW

Turtleneck, £22.99, Zara – BUY NOW

Coat, £99.99, Mango – BUY NOW

Bag, £27.99, Stradivarius – BUY NOW

Earrings, £17, & Other Stories – BUY NOW

Skirt, £35.99, Reserved – BUY NOW

The ankle boot is a timeless favourite. You can effortlessly team them with everything from jeans and trousers to dresses and skirts. And they are a fantastic finishing touch to polish off any look.

This pair from & Other Stories are an absolute steal at £79. The square toe is hot right now and looks great with a maxi-skirt or pair of trousers.

A pair of ankle boots are your style saviour, as not only will they take you from day to night, but they’ll also take you through the seasons, as you can wear them well into spring and throughout autumn, as well as the colder months.

16 Step up your game with these burgundy square-toe boots Credit: schuh

SAVE: Boots, were £55, now £36.99, Schuh – BUY NOW

Schuh’s own-brand has some real hidden gems. The Blake style also come in dark-green and brown, but we’re in love with this burgundy shade.

16 This is a chic and sophisticated pair of cracked leather boots Credit: sandro

SPLURGE: Boots; were £359, now £179.50, Sandro – BUY NOW

Looking to splurge on a pair ankle boots? This pair tops the rest. With a zip at the back, cracked leather detailing and the perfect sized heel, they hold the top spot in our search.