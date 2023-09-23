





After ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith’s atrocious first pitch at Yankee Stadium on Thursday night, Cleveland rapper Kid Cudi had a hold my beer moment Friday at Progressive Field.

Smith, who horribly bounced the ball in front of the plate, was outdone the next night when Cudi didn’t even approach the vicinity of home plate during his ceremonial first pitch prior to the Guardians’ game against Baltimore.

The Grammy Award-winning artist fired his offering directly into the ground, way beyond Cleveland’s Lucas Giolito, who was set up behind the plate to field the offering. While Smith was clearly embarrassed by his pitch, Kudi was seemingly unfazed, opting to dance on the mound after his disastrous attempt.

Meanwhile, Smith, who called his pitch “a choke job,” cleverly used the opportunity to distract from his own dubious toss by focusing on Cudi’s dreadful attempt.

“Thank you @KidCudi,” Smith posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Thank you @KiDCuDi https://t.co/qDRGKoDlIw — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) September 23, 2023







