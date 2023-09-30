





ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith posted a video to his social media account Friday night weighing in on Miami’s Tyreek Hill’s adult film aspirations.

Earlier this week, the Dolphins star wideout joined a Twitch stream with Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans where the seven-time Pro Bowl standout shared that he would like to be a porn star when he retires from the NFL.

In response to those desires, Smith made the claim that Hill has likely already been practicing for that career.

“A long time ago, I knew a lot of people that had those aspirations. Not how I roll,” said Smith. “I don’t want someone that everybody’s had. So for Tyreek Hill to admit something like this, you sort of incriminate yourself. Because if you got a woman in your life you taking about having aspirations of being a porn star, chances are you already been practicing. And that’s not a crime.”

Smith further lamented that despite never wanting to being involved in the adult film industry, he didn’t want to knock Hill for his potential retirement endeavor.

“I mean, you know, I’ve heard of a few names you know, people like Alexis Texas. Well, I don’t know who that is. I don’t know what it is. But, you know. This is America. It ain’t for everybody! I certainly would never want to do that to myself, but can’t knock you Tyreek Hill.”







