



Stephen Colbert on Monday mocked Donald Trump for reportedly sharing details about America’s nuclear submarine program with Australian billionaire Anthony Pratt, who in turn is then reported to have shared the information with at least 45 other people.

Trump has slammed the report as a “ridiculous story.”

But Late Show host Colbert jumped into character as the four-times-indicted ex-POTUS and imagined what he will blab about next.

Watch Colbert’s monologue here:

The show also ripped Trump with a spoof version of the “Battleship” strategy game.

Watch the faux promo here:





