Stephen Colbert said Trump should be in prison for being found to have raped E. Jean Carroll during his monologue on The Late Show.

Colbert said:

Of course, Trump loves that all the reports are about this fighting in court. Because it distracts people from what this case is actually about. As Mitt Romney said, “I think a lot of people in this country are out of touch with reality and will accept anything Donald Trump tells them. You had a jury that said that Donald Trump raped a woman. And that doesn’t seem to be moving the needle.”

Well said but to be fair, the jury said it was sexual assault. The judge later clarified the assault would be commonly considered rape. This is the kind of thing that should end with Trump in prison or best case, living alone in a motel by the race track. But every time he gets worse, his poll numbers get better. Which explains his new 2024 slogan “Welcome to hell.”

Now, trump doesn’t believe he should be held accountable for anything. At 2:00 A.M., he scream-posted “A President Of The United States must have full immunity, without which it would be impossible for him/her to properly function.” No, trump doesn’t believe in any accountability. He believes the presidency should be like the movie “The Purge,” which is why he’s always wearing that weird leather pig mask. But it’s nice. It is nice to see him being inclusive. “I believe the president, whether it be him or her, hispanic or her-spanic, should have a private kill squad to take out all those who dare speak against him. Kill-baya, my lord, kill-baya.”

Video of Colbert:

Trump belongs in prison for potentially a lot of reasons, but the fact that he was found guilty of what Judge Kaplan said would be considered rape should not only disqualify Trump from ever being president, but he should be in jail.

The fact that Trump is a rapist might not move the needle with his base in the Republican Party, but it definitely moves the needle for the men and women who are followers of Donald Trump. The E. Jean Carroll rape/assault was able to be proven in civil court, but there are dozens of other allegations that have been made against Trump.

Stephen Colbert is right. Trump should be in jail, and there is no way that he should ever be considered to be the next president.

