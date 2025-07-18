‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ will end in May 2026, marking the conclusion of one of CBS’s most iconic late-night programs. Host Stephen Colbert announced during a taping at New York City’s Ed Sullivan Theater on Thursday, July 17.

“I want to let you know something I found out just last night,” Colbert told the live audience. “Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending The Late Show next May.” As the audience reacted with surprise, Colbert added, “I share your feelings.”

The 61-year-old comedian said that the decision wasn’t about ratings or performance. “It’s not just the end of our show, it’s the end of The Late Show on CBS,” Colbert said. “I’m not being replaced. This is all just going away.”

CBS confirmed the decision in a joint statement from Paramount executives, including CEO George Cheeks.

“This is purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night,” the statement read. “It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

The move will end over three decades of original late-night programming on CBS, which began in 1993 when the network brought in David Letterman to launch The Late Show. Colbert took over in 2015, earning acclaim and consistently strong ratings during his tenure.CBS said it considers Colbert “irreplaceable” and intends to retire the Late Show franchise entirely. “He and the broadcast will be remembered in the pantheon of greats that graced late-night television,” the network stated.