Undecided voters prefer Rishi Sunak to “weak” Sir Keir Starmer – but are still more inclined to vote Labour at the next general election, a focus group has suggested.

The JL Partners polling firm spoke to those who are yet to make up their minds in Wimbledon, Rother Valley and Filton and Bradley Stoke, three Conservative-held constituencies.

Those surveyed said Sir Keir was “weak”, “drab” and “vanilla” and preferred Mr Sunak, who they thought performed better during the course of both parties’ recent conferences.

Speaking to Times Radio, which commissioned the focus groups, JL Partners co-founder James Johnson said: “One of the problems with Keir Starmer is that they feel he’s a bit of a ‘nothing man’, a direct group from a quote. They don’t necessarily feel he stands for anything.”

However, he added: “All of them said that they would vote Labour, come the next election, when I pushed them. So despite everything we’re heard about Keir Starmer, despite thinking Rishi Sunak had a better conference season, they are leaning Labour and the main reason is it’s time for change.”

Noting the positive response to Mr Sunak insisting “a man is a man and a woman is a woman” in his conference speech, Mr Johnson said: “I think broadly speaking that showed the potential efficacy of the Conservatives focusing in on trans come the next election, on trans issues that is. Regardless of the rights and wrongs of that, it clearly is an incendiary issue that people do feel concerned about, especially in relation to schools.”