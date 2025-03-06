Actor Steve Carell found a way to bring smiles to 800 high school students whose live have been turned upside down in recent months because of the Los Angeles wildfires.

Their prom tickets were on him!

Carell made the surprise announcement on Instagram Thursday, telling students that he was working with Alice’s Kids, a charity that seeks to provides financial assistance to children in need in the hopes of boosting their self-esteem.

“I work with a wonderful charity based out of Virginia called Alice’s kids and Alice’s kids wanted me to let you know that they will be paying for all of your prom tickets,” Carell said in the video, which was shown to students at six different high schools in Southern California.

“If you have already paid for your prom tickets, they will reimburse you for your prom tickets,” “The Office” actor added.

Alice’s Kids is donating $175,000 towards the prom costs, covering tickets for more than 800 students, according to the Associated Press. The free tickets are aimed towards students who live in the Los Angeles area, where wildfires devastated communities in January.

More than 16,200 structures were lost to the flames, which tore through the Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Pasadena and Altadena neighborhoods. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said last month that the estimated total economic loss from the wildfires is over $250 billion.

Students from six schools in the neighborhoods where these fires claimed homes, cherished local business and community centers like schools and churches, were captured cheering to Carell’s announcement.

An Instagram video posted by John Muir High School shows the video being played on a projector in the school’s auditorium, the seats filled with expectant students.

“Surprises and smiles, another day in Stangland,” the caption said.

The video panned from Carell’s face back to the seated students, who erupted with applause while listening to the projected video.

Alice’s Kids posted videos of students in Altadena watching the announcement video, showing students filling an auditorium and cheering as they heard the news.

Another video showed a group of six students watching off of a laptop. One student buried her face in her hands, crying as she learned she could attend her prom for free this spring. Her classmate cried out, “Oh my god!” and starting dancing and clapping.

Wildfire recovery efforts are still in the beginning steps in southern California. Newsom has asked the Department of Housing and Urban Development for $9.9 billion for grants to fire victims, homeowners, businesses and renters, as well as $5.29 billion from the Small Business Administration for homeowner and business loans.

The governor also requested $16.8 billion from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, with hopes to help rebuild property and infrastructure.

“Make no mistake, Los Angeles will use this money wisely,” Newsom wrote in a letter to federal lawmakers last month.