How to watch Father Of The Bride on TV



Legendary actor and comedian Steve Martin’s 1991 classic Father of the Bride aired on ABC on Sunday (July 27, 2025) at 8:35 pm Eastern Time. It was a remake of the 1950 film, which goes by the same name, starring Martin as George Banks. It is a story of a businessman and father who relatably (and hysterically) struggles with the thought of losing his beloved baby girl as his 22-year-old daughter, Annie (Kimberly Williams), announces her engagement and prepares for a lavish wedding.

Anyone with a traditional pay-TV setup, TV antenna, or live TV streaming service that carries ABC (such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV) can watch ABC’s broadcast of Father of the Bride from 8:35 pm to 11 pm ET on Sunday, July 27. For those who can’t watch the Sunday broadcast of Father of the Bride, they can also stream it right now on Disney Plus.The special airing of one of Martin’s classics comes two weeks ahead of his 80th birthday. According to online platform What To Watch, the airing on Sunday is part of ABC’s current partnership with The Wonderful World of Disney. The alphabet network has been airing Disney movies regularly on Sundays for the past twenty years.

Which upcoming Disney movies will air on ABC



Upcoming Disney titles that will soon find their way onto ABC include Avatar: The Way of Water, Elemental, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 and Wakanda Forever, according to What To Watch.

Live Events

Father of the Bride cast

The Father of the Bride cast includes Steve Martin and Kimberly Williams (in her film debut), with standout performances from Diane Keaton as George’s wife, Nina—continuing her famous collaborations with writer Nancy Meyers in movies like Baby Boom (1987), Father of the Bride Part II (1995), and Something’s Gotta Give (2003). Kieran Culkin plays the Banks’ young son Matty, George Newbern appears as Annie’s fiancé Bryan MacKenzie, and Martin Short (Martin’s Only Murders in the Building co-star) shines as the flamboyant wedding planner Franck Eggelhoffer.

