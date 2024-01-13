As Turner Classic Movies celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, the beloved cable channel is extending its partnership with Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson.

The announcement was made Friday at a TCM 30th anniversary party at the Four Seasons Beverly Hills, with Spielberg and Anderson in attendance. Warner Bros. co-film chief Pamela Abdy told guests the trio “will be extending their involvement with TCM for another year starting this month — several months earlier than their original agreement, which we started last May, so we can all look forward to this amazing collaboration.”

“It’s truly a dream to be in these conversations and really just listening to Paul and Steven and Marty just talk about film, it’s humbling, it’s awesome. It just reminds you how amazing it is to be part of this industry and part of this history,” she added.

The filmmakers have been actively involved in TCM since the brand was in the midst of a shake-up and each met with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav about his unpopular plans to restructure the channel.

At the event, fellow Warner Bros. film chief Michael De Luca credited Zaslav, who also was in the room, for “the brilliant idea of asking three extraordinary filmmakers to come inside TCM and to help curate, advise for the channel. They’ve been invaluable partners, producing incredible new content for the channel.”

The trio will be involved in some of this year’s 30th anniversary programming, which includes a new podcast, fresh franchises and a studio tour. A TCM theatrical trailer also debuted at the event, as Abdy explained, “The first thing that Steve and Marty and Paul advocated for earlier this year was a theatrical trailer that would remind everyone of TCM’s mission and purpose to present and educate past, present and future generations about the history of film; its place in our society as a cultural roadmap.”

TCM hosts Ben Mankiewicz, Jacqueline Stewart, Dave Karger, Alicia Malone and Eddie Muller were all on hand at the event, as well as Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Quinta Brunson, Brian Cox and CAA’s Bryan Lourd.