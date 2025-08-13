Citizens in the US who meet certain requirements are eligible to receive a stimulus check for $1,390 which is being issued by the US Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). This check is also part of a plan for economic stimulus in the United States that is currently being developed.

Rumours are doing the rounds that the US government will release the $1,600 stimulus checks for everyone in the US for all veterans, senior citizens and economically weaker citizens. The main purpose of the IRS Stimulus Checks 2025 is support to the citizens for medical and daily expenses. This speculation has caused confusion among Americans hoping for financial relief.

Stimulus checks for August 2025 for US citizens?

Despite widespread speculation about a $2,000 stimulus check in August 2025, the IRS has confirmed that no such payment is planned. Instead, the legitimate and approved $1,390 stimulus check is on track to aid low- and middle-income Americans.

This payment aims to provide essential financial support amid rising living costs in the US.



This payment aims to provide essential financial support amid rising living costs in the US. Millions of people in the US could receive a federal stimulus check for $1,390 in mid-summer 2025, designed to support low- and middle-income households struggling to cover rent and basic expenses.

It is pertinent to note that the stimulus check is tax-free and does not affect recipients of Medicaid, SNAP, Social Security, Veterans Affairs, or Railroad Retirement benefits.

Who is eligible to receive stimulus check?

To receive the stimulus check, you must have previously filed your tax return. If you have not filed your tax return, you will not be eligible to receive the check.Individuals must meet the income thresholds typically under $75,000 for single filers and $150,000 for joint filers, aligned with past stimulus criteria. It includes low- and middle-income households, as well as those receiving Social Security, SSDI, SSI, and VA benefits.



The payment will be tax-free, so it will not be added to your annual tax return or affect benefits such as Medicaid, SNAP, or housing assistance. This will make it more accessible to many citizens who qualify for these programs.

According to the federal plan, those who meet certain income limits are eligible:

Individual taxpayers with incomes up to $75,000.

Married couples filing jointly with incomes up to $150,000.

Heads of households with income up to $112,500.

ALSO READ: Social Security payments worth up to $5,108 coming out tomorrow as SSA announces major change: Why benefit amounts might vary?



What are the payment methods?

Eligible recipients will receive stimulus checks payment via direct deposit, paper checks, or EIP debit cards depending on IRS records. Disbursements are expected to begin in late summer 2025, followed by gradual distribution over subsequent weeks.

You have to be cautious and avoid clicking unknown links or submitting personal data through unsolicited forms. Make sure you use only the official IRS.gov website or trusted portals like “Get My Payment” (if available) to check your payment status or file related queries. The IRS continues to warn the public about rising scams tied to stimulus misinformation.

