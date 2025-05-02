Subscribe now with a one-month trial for only $1, then enjoy the first year at an exclusive rate of just $99.

Stirred but not shaken

David Goldman analyzes muted market reaction to the Trump administration’s recent tariff threats, arguing that fears of financial chaos were overblown. Chinese markets showed little volatility, indicating that its limited trade reliance on the US insulates it from economic disruption.

Trump losing patience as Russia-Ukraine efforts falter

James Davis analyzes the faltering US-led peace efforts in the Russia-Ukraine war. Putin’s messaging portrays Ukraine as the peace obstacle, while Washington’s disjointed diplomatic apparatus struggles to manage negotiations as Russian forces advance steadily.

Japan builds alliances with Vietnam and the Philippines

Scott Foster analyzes Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba’s diplomatic tour of Vietnam and the Philippines, highlighting Japan’s growing strategic role in Southeast Asia amid intensifying US-China trade tensions. The visits underscore Tokyo’s emergence as a key counterbalance to Beijing.