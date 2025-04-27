These are high-quality businesses with long growth runways.

Uncertainty in the stock market has skyrocketed as 2025 progresses, all due to the trade war started by the United States against virtually every country in the world. Plenty of stocks have tanked, some by 20%, 30%, or more in recent months, and fear among investors rises as greed subsides and panic sets in.

Now isn’t the time to go with the crowd. Breathe in, breathe out, and keep your focus locked on the long haul. While 2025 may be a turbulent time for stocks, it’s presenting investors with a few fantastic buying opportunities for high-quality companies that now trade at a discount. Here are two such discounted growth stocks that could triple your money in five years.

Remitly’s potential market-share gains in remittances

The remittance and international money-transfer market has been ripe for disruption. Legacy players charge confusingly high fees for money transfers, which can eat into a ton of the savings people are trying to send to friends and loved ones around the globe. With modern digital systems and smartphones, Remitly (RELY 0.60%) was able to steal share in the remittance market.

With the company’s sleek mobile application, low fees, and flexible payout options, it’s no surprise that Remitly has millions of customers around the globe. In Q4 of 2024, its customers grew 32% year over year to 7.8 million, with $15.4 billion in send volume in the quarter. That was a 39% boost year over year.

Revenue is growing in line with customers. While profits remain right around breakeven, the company is reinvesting a lot to acquire new customers and has strong unit economics.

Annual remittances sent around the world are estimated to be around $1 trillion, a figure that grows every year, and Remitly still has a small share of this large market. If the company can keep up this pace of revenue growth, sales could triple over the next five years, which could lead to a tripling of the current stock price of $19.35. If revenue continues to grow, the profits will eventually show up for this disruptive financial-technology platform.

Airbnb’s product and geographic expansions

Airbnb (ABNB 0.66%) isn’t growing as fast as Remitly on revenue, but it has the chance to triple its stock price over the next five years if it can expand profit margins and keep repurchasing stock on the cheap.

For over a decade now, Airbnb has grown on the back of its home-sharing concept, spreading the idea to many countries around the world. However, it hasn’t branched off much outside of this core concept and has focused on honing in on a few geographies, such as North America and Western Europe.

Now it’s beginning to deliberately build its product platform in new markets, such as Brazil and Japan, which are huge countries for travel. This is leading to strong growth within these new geographies. For example, nights and experiences booked grew 20%-plus year over year in Latin America last quarter.

Over the next five years, this geographical diversification will likely help the company’s revenue accelerate growth from its current 12% year-over-year rate. On top of this, Airbnb has been investing heavily behind the scenes to add new products on top of the core home-sharing service.

Details are sparse on these new products but reportedly will be for both hosts and guests on Airbnb. Once these release, revenue growth could accelerate even more.

Today, Airbnb is investing heavily to build these products, with no financial results to show for it, which is bringing down profit margins. Operating margin was 23% over the last 12 months, a number I think can climb higher over time. Add on consistent share repurchases coming from the company’s huge and growing cash pile, and Airbnb’s earnings per share (EPS) could grow significantly quicker than its Q4 revenue growth of 12% would imply.

With a forward price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 27, Airbnb stock has a chance to triple over the next five years. Its earnings are about to explode higher.