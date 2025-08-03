Markets were pointing toward another selloff Sunday evening after startling jobs data delivered a rude awakening to Wall Street bulls.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 47 points, or 0.11%. S&P 500 futures were down 0.17%, and Nasdaq futures slipped 0.23%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was flat at 4.216% after plunging Friday on greater expectations for Fed rate cuts. The U.S. dollar was steady against the euro and down 0.09% against the yen.

Gold rose 0.44% to $3,414.10 per ounce. U.S. oil prices dropped 0.67% to $66.88 per barrel, and Brent crude fell 0.72% to $69.17, as OPEC+ announced another surge in production.

After investors marveled at how resilient the economy appeared in the face of President Donald Trump’s tariffs, it turns out conditions were actually much weaker, with job gains over the last three months averaging just 35,000.

Combined with separate indicators showing deterioration in consumer spending, housing, and manufacturing, the overall picture is one of an economy “on the precipice of recession,” according to Mark Zandi from Moody’s Analytics. That followed a similar warning from economists at JPMorgan.

Others had previously sounded the alarm on glaring red flags. But in the days leading up to the jobs report, some top commentators were still trying to explain why doomsday predictions about Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs had yet to materialize.

On Thursday, former White House economic adviser Jason Furman attributed it in part to “tariff derangement syndrome.” And last Sunday, Rockefeller International Chair Ruchir Sharma said the negative effects of tariffs were likely being offset by other factors like the AI spending splurge and lower inflationary pressure from housing, cars and energy.

With Wall Street now more attuned to economic risks like Trump’s trade war, the tariffs that will go into effect on Thursday may get more scrutiny. That includes steeper duties on trading partners like Canada and Switzerland.

Meanwhile, the calendar of economic reports thins out in the coming week after several big ones last week. On Tuesday, the trade deficit for June comes out, providing an update on how much tariffs are impacting imports. On Thursday, second-quarter productivity is due.

Earnings season has passed its peak, but several top names will issue quarterly reports. Palantir Technologies reports Monday after securing a $10 billion software and data contract from the Army.

Chip giant Advanced Micro Devices will report on Tuesday—potentially offering hints at Nvidia’s results, which don’t come out until Aug. 27.

Other companies scheduled to release earnings in the coming week include Caterpillar, Disney, and McDonald’s. It will also be a busy time for pharmaceutical and biotech giants like Amgen, Pfizer, and Eli Lilly as Trump weighs steep tariffs on drugs.