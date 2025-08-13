



Good morning. Futures are slightly up this morning after Tuesday’s inflation report, which saw the Russell 2000 rise nearly 3%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq set fresh records, while the former surpassed 6,400 for the first time.

Update: 4:11 a.m. ET

Earnings Today: Tencent, Cisco, Prudential

There are 168 earnings reports on deck for today, per data from TipRanks.

Here’s a shortlist of the top ten reports anticipated today:

A.M. Reports: Galaxy Digital, Brinker International, Madison Square Garden

At least 54 are ‘for sure’ for this morning. Atop the list are European ADRs like EON SE (EONGY) and Vestas Wind Systems AS (VWDRY) .

Not far behind, food distribution company Performance Food Group (PFGC) , crypto asset manager Galaxy Digital GLXY, and Chili’s parent Brinker International (EAT) are suiting up for their time in the spotlight.

Economic Data

After yesterday’s inflation report, are no major economic data drops expected today.

However, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic are expected to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET and 1:30 p.m. ET respectively.