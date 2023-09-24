Wall Street has just suffered its worst week since March, with the S&P 500 and tech-focused Nasdaq both plunging. The S&P 500 has now fallen below its 100-day moving average, which is a key support level. That suggests there is a lot more trouble to come.

So far 2023 has been a positive year for US investors, as the excitement over artificial intelligence (AI) put a rocket under US tech stocks like Nvidia.

The chip maker is up a staggering 190.67 percent year-to-date. However, it has now crashed 11.69 percent in the last month.

I saw the writing on the wall for the Nvidia share price some weeks ago, and it’s been downhill ever since.

It’s the same story the across the mega-cap US tech sector, which has had a stunning year but has looked dangerously overbought for months.

AI has been the only good reason to buy global shares this year, as interest rates soar, China goes into meltdown and the US edges closer to recession.

Although the Bank of England signalled that UK interest rates may finally have peaked, it’s a different story in the US where the economy is growing at a faster lick.

The US Federal Reserve also held interest rates in September, at 5.5 percent compared to the UK’s 5.25 percent, but that was described as a “hawkish pause” as it signalled further hikes ahead.

Higher borrowing costs squeeze economic growth by making businesses and consumers feel poorer, and deterring investment.

They also drive up the interest rates on bonds, which are seen as a lower-risk alternative to investing in shares.

Investors are now pulling money out of the stock market and throwing it into bonds to grab yields of five percent or six percent a year.