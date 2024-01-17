StoreDot unveils its I-BEAM XFC concept, a cell-to-pack design that takes extreme fast charging (XFC) from cell to vehicle level.

At the concept’s core, StoreDot’s 100in5 electrodes are assembled into its I-BEAM XFC cells, designed to be incorporated directly into the battery pack. The 100in5 cell technology enables charging 100 miles or 160 km of range in just five minutes, and the Israel-based company says it’s on target for mass production readiness of its 100in5 technology in 2024.

StoreDot says its concept “leapfrogs the complexity and cost challenges of embedding XFC capability at the vehicle level, allowing EVs to be charged even more rapidly.”

I-BEAM XFC has a patented Structural Cooling concept that’s embedded into the structure of each cell, providing enhanced thermal management. This prevents localized hot spots and maintains uniform temperatures across the battery pack, enabling it to accept the ultra-high currents required for fast charging, with minimal system overhead.

StoreDot has already secured several patents around I-BEAM XFC’s architecture.

Dr Doron Myersdorf, CEO of StoreDot, said:

With I-BEAM XFC, we have reimagined the architecture of the battery pack to truly unlock the potential of XFC in real-world vehicles. By taking a holistic approach, we have developed a concept that improves packing efficiency and battery life cycle, while enabling EV owners to charge as fast as filling up with petrol.

StoreDot’s strategic investors and partners include Daimler, VinFast, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Ola Electric, Samsung, and TDK.

Check out the I-BEAM XFC concept in the video below:

Photo: StoreDot

