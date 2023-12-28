The Environment Agency (EA) alerted that the warning came in effect yesterday, Wednesday, December 27.

It has affected the River Vyrnwy in Melverley, Maesbrook, Llanymynech and Crew Green, which all neighbour one another.

A spokesperson for EA said: “River levels are high but steady at the Llanymynech river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall.

“Consequently, flooding is expected to continue.

Llanymynech river levels this morning. (Image: Julie Lee)

“We expect flooding to affect properties and roads in and around Maesbrook.”

Llanymynech peaked at 4.3m early this morning, Thursday, December 28.

Crew Green is expected to peak overnight tonight, December 28, with river levels set to reach 6.0m to 6.3m.

The agency added: “Further rainfall is forecast, and we expect river levels to remain high for several days.

“We are closely monitoring the situation.

“Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses.”

Flood warning map. (Image: The Environment Agency)A flood alert was also issued for the Severn Vyrnwy confluence where flooding of roads and farmland is expected to continue.

The EA continued: “We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury.

“Our incident response staff are checking defences.

“Please plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”

Hafren Dyfrdwy officials have also issued a statement that Lake Vyrnwy is “extremely dangerous to visit today”.

They posted on Facebook: “High winds and storm damage mean that Lake Vyrnwy is extremely dangerous to visit today.

“We recommend avoiding both roads around the lake and all walking trails until the team has been able to remove hung trees and other debris.

“Thank you for your understanding.”