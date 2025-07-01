The Stratford Festival is playing Canada’s national anthem before every performance of the musical Annie this season — a custom usually reserved for opening night performances.

Festival organizers have changed their tune this year to push back against the repeated annexation taunts from U.S. President Donald Trump.

“We felt it was a galvanizing moment,” said Anita Gaffney, the festival’s executive director. “We find audiences leaping to their feet and singing along.”

When the orchestra hits the first few notes, the audience is surprised. Then, nearly in unison, all the patrons rise to their feet and start belting out O Canada.”

Annie is the only production at the festival this season set in the U.S.

“We thought (playing O Canada) would be a really neat counterpoint,” Gaffney said.

Story continues below advertisement

‘The Canadian in me coming out’

“I’m glad (the Stratford Festival) is playing the Canadian national anthem,” Mark Tullis said on his way into the theatre.

Get daily National news Get the day’s top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Mark and his wife Bettie are dual Canadian American citizens who live in South Carolina.

When asked if the deliberate display of patriotism before a theatre performance might put her off, Bettie gave a firm “no” — immediately apologizing after, quipping, “It’s the Canadian in me coming out.”

2:13

Trump revives 51st state rhetoric as trade dispute grows



Trending Now ‘These weren’t mistakes’: Orcas documented sharing their food with humans

Canadian tourist from Nova Scotia found dead on Dominican Republic beach

The festival’s first production hit the stage on July 13, 1953. The goal was to stimulate the city’s economy.

Story continues below advertisement

Today, American patrons purchase around one-fifth of the tickets at the festival — a vital financial stream for Stratford.

Gaffney said she has been amazed by the support from Americans, with many writing messages to the festival soon after Trump started making his “51st state” threats.

Global News has agreed to preserve the anonymity of these Americans at the festival’s request.

“Despite everything happening with our government,” a visitor from Michigan wrote, “we will take two trips to Stratford this year instead of one.”

“So sorry about Trump, our national embarrassment,” a patron from Virginia wrote. “Your work is keeping me sane.”

Trump supporter Rich Greiner has been attending the Stratford Festival for the past 40 years.

The Michigan native says America wants “to be friends” with Canada but acknowledges Trump’s taunts to absorb Canada have gone too far.

“I don’t agree with everything (Trump) says,” Greiner said.