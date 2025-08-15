Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced the launch of ‘Stree Shakti’, which is a statewide free bus travel scheme for women, in the presence of NDA leaders in Amaravati. Under the Stree Shakti scheme, all girls, women and transgender persons with Andhra Pradesh domicile status can travel for free in buses anywhere in the state.

CM Naidu, his deputy Pawan Kalyan and IT Minister Nara Lokesh travelled in a bus accompanied by women to declare the scheme open.

Several people cheered for the leaders as the bus passed through Tadepalli village in Guntur district, while the beneficiaries alternated among themselves to sit beside the CM, Kalyan and Lokesh to chat with them.

The scheme will allow people to travel across the state in the five categories, including Pallevelugu, Ultra Pallevelugu, City Ordinary, Metro Express and Express services of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus services.

About 2.62 crore Andhra women are expected to benefit from this scheme.Andhra has a total fleet of 11,449 buses under APSRTC, out of which 74 per cent buses will be open for free travel for girls, women and transgenders under Stree Shakti.Free bus travel scheme for women is a ‘Super Six’ promise given by Naidu in the run-up to the 2024 poll.Other ‘Super Six’ promises include Rs 1,500 monthly aid to every woman in the age bracket of 19 to 59 years, 20 lakh jobs for youth or Rs 3,000 monthly unemployment allowance and free bus travel for women, Rs 15,000 to every school-going child per annum (Talliki Vandanam), three free gas cylinders to every household (Deepam – 2) and Rs 20,000 annual financial assistance to every farmer (Annadata Sukhibhava).