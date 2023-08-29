An Atlanta street artist has called out Fox News’ Jesse Watters and other conservatives who falsely interpreted his mural mocking Donald Trump’s mug shot as a tribute to the former president.

Watters on Monday fawned over footage of Chris Veal’s depiction of Trump’s booking photo, which was released following his arrest last week in Georgia for charges related to his effort to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.

“The mug shot’s up on the side of buildings in the inner city. The 2016 phenomenon is happening all over again,” the prime time anchor, who has said Trump looked “good” and “hard” in the image, gushed over footage of Veal painting the piece.

“Trump won that election because of a laser-like focus on the forgotten man,” Watters continued. “A bond was formed back then that can never be broken.”

However, Veal’s work was still in progress when the video was filmed.

He later added a speech bubble next to Trump that said: “M.A.G.A. MY ASS GOT ARRESTED.”

See the finished piece here:

“When I saw how Fox spun my piece being painted I honestly thought, ‘Man, they’re good,’” Veal told HuffPost on Tuesday.

“I didn’t get mad,” he continued. “I was more interested to see firsthand exactly how they operate and take advantage of their viewers.”

Images of the unfinished artwork have since gone viral among conservatives.

“To see it spreading all over right-wing media is wild,” said Veal.

“Many people lack basic media literacy and these outlets know it and use it,” he added. “This is just another case of their propaganda and lying to their viewers. I hope one day people learn to see through it all.”

As for why he painted the piece?