Cairo Governor Ibrahim Saber announced on Monday that environmental citations will be issued to individuals who slaughter sacrificial animals in the street and leave behind waste and blood.

He noted that the fine amount will vary based on the extent of the violation, potentially reaching up to LE 10,000.

The governor also emphasized stricter oversight to ensure no slaughtering occurs outside designated abattoirs. This measure aims to protect the environment, public health, and general cleanliness, as well as to ensure meat safety.

All government abattoirs in Cairo will be open throughout the Eid holidays to offer free slaughtering services to citizens. These complimentary services include pre-slaughter animal inspection, meat inspection, temporary holdings until slaughter and preparation are complete, and designated parking areas.

Furthermore, Saber prohibited setting up any makeshift stalls for displaying live animals on public roads, whether by citizens or butcher shops, to prevent traffic obstruction. He stressed the importance of promptly and decisively addressing violators and taking necessary legal action.

He confirmed that all abattoirs under the directorate will operate 24 hours a day during the Eid period.

The Governor also directed the Cairo Cleaning, Beautification, and Illumination Authority to immediately remove slaughter waste from the streets to safeguard the environment and public health, and issue the necessary environmental pollution reports.