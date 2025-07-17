As the effects of climate change intensify across the African continent, West Africa stands at the forefront of this crisis. The region is increasingly grappling with rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, and worsening food insecurity. According to the Notre Dame Global Adaptation Initiative (ND-GAIN) index, countries like Burkina Faso, Senegal, and Côte d’Ivoire are among the most climate-vulnerable globally, ranking 162nd, 144th, and 134th respectively. This vulnerability stems from both high exposure to climate risks and limited capacity to adapt—especially among marginalized groups such as women and youth.

In response, a new wave of national climate advocacy is gaining momentum. Spearheaded by the Union of Economic and Social Councils and Similar Institutions of Africa (UCESA) and supported by the African Development Bank (AfDB), a set of advocacy documents has been developed in each of these three countries. These initiatives aim to strengthen participatory climate governance by anchoring policy recommendations in the lived realities of citizens and increasing the influence of national Economic and Social Councils in climate-related decision-making.

“By centering citizens in the climate policy process, these advocacy frameworks help build a more just and resilient future,” noted Arona Soumare, Principal Climate Change and Green Growth Officer at the AfDB. “The Bank’s support reflects our deep commitment to inclusive and context-driven climate solutions.”

Abdelkader Amara, President of Morocco’s Economic, Social and Environmental Council and current Chair of UCESA, emphasized that “UCESA is dedicated to supporting African advisory institutions in embedding resilience and sustainability into the policymaking process—from planning and implementation to evaluation.”

Burkina Faso: Climate Resilience in the Sahel

Situated in the heart of the Sahel, Burkina Faso faces some of the region’s most acute climate threats. The country’s adaptation capacity remains limited, with women and youth among the most vulnerable. In response, Burkina Faso’s Economic and Social Council, with technical backing from UCESA, has produced a climate advocacy paper rooted in citizen feedback. The initiative proposes inclusive policy pathways that prioritize local realities and community resilience, aiming to shift national strategies toward more participatory and people-driven responses.

Côte d’Ivoire: Enabling Equitable Climate Engagement

Côte d’Ivoire is particularly susceptible to climate shocks, yet civil society—especially women in rural communities—often remains excluded from policy development. The country’s national climate advocacy paper, crafted through extensive public engagement, captures the aspirations of everyday citizens and provides actionable recommendations for fairer climate governance. The document highlights the need for a more inclusive decision-making framework that integrates diverse voices at every stage of the climate response.

Senegal: Empowering Communities for Climate Action

In Senegal, the impacts of climate change are already being deeply felt. The country’s Economic, Social and Environmental Council, in collaboration with UCESA and the AfDB, initiated a broad consultation process, including a perception survey to understand public concerns. The resulting climate action plan calls for a unified approach that brings together civil society organizations, researchers, NGOs, and policymakers. The goal: locally grounded strategies that can build national resilience through collective, inclusive efforts.

A Collective Regional Push

These three national advocacy efforts are part of a broader regional strategy coordinated by UCESA, with the African Development Bank’s support. This shared approach promotes citizen engagement, cross-sector collaboration, and regional solidarity as essential pillars for effective climate governance. Through these initiatives, Economic and Social Councils are reasserting their critical role in linking public authorities with the everyday concerns of communities most affected by climate change.

By placing people at the center of policy design, this emerging model of climate governance offers a powerful example of how West Africa can build resilience—not just for today, but for future generations.