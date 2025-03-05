As we prepare for our next Isle of Man Indaba to South Africa this month, it gives me reason to reflect on the long and enduring connections between South Africa and the Isle of Man. While separated by geography, our two regions share a long-standing business relationship, built on trust, shared values, and a forward-thinking approach to international commerce. I also just happen to hail from Durban, South Africa but since 2018 have been proud to call the Isle of Man home.

For many South Africans, the Isle of Man is already a familiar name. It has long served as a stable and well-regulated international business hub, providing certainty in an ever-changing world. But beyond financial services, there is a broader story to tell—one that dates back over a century.

A Shared History of Enterprise and Exploration

The link between our two regions is not new. In the early 1900s, Manx engineers and miners travelled to South Africa, applying their expertise to its booming mining sector. Figures like Joseph Mylchreest, the “Diamond King,” helped shape the industry, with connections to Kimberley and, later, De Beers.

More recently, a new wave of South Africans has chosen the Isle of Man as their home, particularly within the eGaming and banking sectors. Drawn by the island’s stable regulatory environment and pro-business approach, many have found success here, contributing to one of the world’s most respected digital economies. These connections—rooted in history but evolving with the times—are what make our relationship so strong.

Risk Mitigation and Stability in a Changing World

In uncertain times, stability is a valuable commodity. The Isle of Man offers a politically and economically stable jurisdiction, with a well-established legal framework and a reputation for regulatory excellence. For South Africans navigating challenges such as currency volatility, shifting regulatory requirements, and broader global uncertainties, having an offshore partner that prioritises long-term security is critical.

By structuring international assets and businesses in the Isle of Man, South Africans can benefit from a jurisdiction that is well-regarded by financial institutions and investors alike. This is not about avoiding responsibilities but about ensuring sustainability, resilience, and growth in an increasingly complex global economy.

Building Bridges, Not Just Business Transactions

The Isle of Man’s relationship with South Africa is built on more than financial transactions—it is built on relationships, trust, and shared ambitions.

Our visit is an opportunity to engage directly with South African entrepreneurs, business owners, wealth managers, and legal and accounting professionals, answering their questions and offering practical insights into how the Isle of Man can support their global aspirations. Whether it’s discussing family wealth preservation, corporate structuring, or the regulatory advantages of our jurisdiction, we are here to discuss solutions that are tailored to each client’s needs.

Looking Ahead: A Future of Collaboration

As we embark on this Indaba, we are reinforcing the Isle of Man’s role as a strategic partner for South African businesses and families. The world is evolving, and so too must our approach to international business. By working together, we can ensure that South African enterprises and individuals have access to a jurisdiction that supports their ambitions.

Isle of Man Indaba Returns to SA

The Isle of Man Indaba is an annual roadshow which returns to South Africa in March, visiting six cities in nine days, bringing nine leading Isle of Man companies to answer the questions of wealth managers, accountants, financial advisors, legal and tax professionals, business owners, compliance officers and anyone interested in understanding the critical role that stable jurisdictions can play in an evolving global landscape. Registration details, speaker line-ups, and more information about each city’s programme can be found at www.iom-za.org.

Lyle Krause is a seasoned client relations professional with experience across marketing and advertising, Telecoms and IT, and Financial Services sectors.

Lyle made the decision to relocate to the Isle of Man with his young family from Durban, South Africa, in 2018 and has now made the island his home. Working with the Atla Group has given him the opportunity to connect with his network in South Africa on a more regular basis and in addition to being part of the Isle of Man Indaba will be making regular trips to the region.

His passion for creating, building and nurturing long standing relationships, personally and professionally, is where he derives the most fulfilment and he looks forward to finding ways to connect his South African network with the opportunities that exist in the Isle of Man.

Lyle Krause, Global Relations & Marketing Manager, Atla Group