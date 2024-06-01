BBC bosses reportedly want a star from the hit series The Traitors to compete on Strictly Come Dancing.

The show’s runner-up Mollie Pearce, 22, who was betrayed by the show’s winner Harry Clark, is set to be the front runner, according to The Sun.

Harry is also said to be a favourite as he could showcase his love for competition under the glitterball.

Mollie, a Faithful tasked with eliminating the Traitors, won the nation’s hearts when she trusted Harry too much and lost out on a share of the £95,000 jackpot.

The competition could be Mollie’s perfect opportunity to get revenge on her previous competition and with four months to go, there is a lot that could change.

BBC reportedly want a star from the hit series The Traitors to compete on Strictly Come Dancing (Pictured:Claudia Winkleman who hosts both Strictly Come Dancing and The Traitors)

Double-crosser Paul Gorton is also said to be among the contestants that the BBC wish to appear on the show.

A source close to the publication said: ‘It would also be a nice tie-in given both shows are hosted by Claudia Winkleman.

‘Mollie’s presence would also be a hugely positive moment of representation for people, like her, who have a disability.

‘But, just as with The Traitors, she first has to fend off the competition from rivals Paul and Harry.’

A Strictly Come Dancing spokesperson told MailOnline they ‘do not comment on speculation’ of future contestants.

A spokesperson for Paul said: ‘Paul would absolutely love to take part in the show – he would be the tallest contestant since Dan Walker!’

Despite Harry’s ultimate betrayal, Mollie previously revealed during an episode of Lorraine, that revealed things are ‘fine’ between them as she revealed how their first meeting went after that dramatic final.

Mollie explained: ‘We are fine. There was always a chance someone was going to be lying to you. I was super close to Miles as well so two massive betrayals in there…

‘The friendships are real. But you can lose them because of the game.’

Recalling seeing Harry again after he pocketed the prize fund, she revealed: ‘He said sorry, of course he did. I had my moment, which I needed. We all saw me walk out.

‘I managed to talk to my parents and my boyfriend and they helped me get my head screwed back on. And they were like, you’re fine, we’re so proud of you.

‘And then I saw Harry and think I called him another naughty word and then we hugged and went back to normal. He won fair and square.’

Harry previously revealed that he wanted to speak to Mollie as soon as possible after the final round table and was feeling guilty about taking away her chances at a share of the jackpot.

He told the Sunday Times: ‘Production came and grabbed me and was like, ‘Mollie wants to talk to you.’ I was like, ‘Oh God, she’s going to right-hook me as soon as I walk in there.’

‘The first thing she did was give me a massive hug and was like, ‘I love but hate you at the same time.’

‘She appreciated the way I played the game. And told me I deserved it. Credit to her – she didn’t have to do that to me at all.’

Other names rumoured for this year’s Strictly are said to be Olympic cycle star Laura Kenny, Gladiators’ hunk Nitro, boxer Tommy Fury and Bank of Dave star, Dave Fishwick.

The BBC has not confirmed the list of profession dancers for this year despite it usually being released in May.

Show bosses are embroiled in an investigation into claims made against Giovanni Pernice regarding his behaviour towards some celebrity partners.

He has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.