OLYMPIAN Greg Rutherford has been confirmed as the 5th star to sign for Dancing On Ice 2024.

The Sun last week revealed the 36-year-old would join the star-studded line-up alongside boxing legend Ricky Hatton, Coronation Street’s Claire Sweeney, S Club 7 singer Hannah Spearritt and Love Island winner Amber Davies.

3 Olympic gold medallist Greg Rutherford has signed up to Dancing on Ice Credit: Rex

Greg appeared on Good Morning Britain today to announce his exciting news, saying he wants to do something that’s “never been done before” on the ice.

The dad of three famously joined the cast of Strictly Come Dancing back in 2016, where he danced with pro dancer Claudia Fragapane.

The pair lasted for an impressive nine weeks in the BBC competition, but Greg is tipped to go even further on its Holly Willoughby-fronted rival.

Greg told his former Strictly co-star Ed Balls on GMB: “I think this is going to be a really different experience and one that’s going to be quite exciting.

“I like a challenge and I’ve realised over the last couple of years I haven’t been training as much. I needed a reason to go out and do something again.

“What I really want to do on the show is perform something that’s never been done before.

“I’m not going to be the best dancer in the world, but I’m relatively strong still.

“Whoever I’m partnered with I want to throw them higher than they’ve ever been thrown or do a trick that’s never been done before. That’s my aim.

“I’ll go 100,000% on this. I’ll try hard, I’m in no way expecting to be good but I will work as hard as I can.”

Greg not only revealed to the nation he’s on Dancing on Ice on Good Morning Britain – he used it as a way of breaking the news to his children.

The dad-of-three added: “They’ve all been saying for ages they want me to do something interesting again. I think I’m boring them again, so hopefully this will be good for them to come and see.”

3 It comes after an injury has ruled him out of the 2022 Winter Olympics Credit: AFP