STRICTLY Come Dancing fans were left stunned at Annabel Croft’s “real age” as she flipped out a cartwheel in her latest routine.

The former tennis player looked stunning in a bold mini-dress as she performed a Jive with her BBC One show’s professional partner, Johannes Radebe, 36.

6 Strictly Come Dancing fans were left stunned at Annabel Croft’s real age as she performed a Jive Credit: PA

6 The 57-year-old pulled out a cartwheel to finish off his routine Credit: BBC

6 The pair scooped a 29 score for their lively routine Credit: PA

In her opening VT, Annabel was visited by her kids who gave her a boost in training.

And on-stage this was clear – as she finished off her routine with an epic cartwheel – which the South African pro matched with one of his own.

He told the panel how, when he knew the sports ace could do the tricky move, he was eager to bring it in to the choreography.

Yet Strictly Come Dancing fans watching at home simply couldn’t match the brunette’s age – which is 57 – to her playful antics.

One fan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to write: “How stunning is @Annabel_Croft. That figure, those legs. Can’t believe she’s 57?

“Loved that. She dances brilliantly ever week.”

Another added: “Annabel Croft is 57. Blimey…..I need to exercise more. Tremendous.”

A fan then put: “Well done again Annabel and Johannes that was a brilliant Jive this week I liked the cartwheel near the end.”

One quipped: “Nice cartwheel Annabel.”

Another then summarised: “Annabel has grown in confidence so much. Jive is a very mentally challenging dance due to the stamina but I think Annabel did well and I loved the cartwheel.”

The pair scooped a strong score of 29 for their routine – including an eight from Anton.

Annabel’s Jive was a sharp turn in fortune after her Waltz last week was branded a “complete dance disaster.”

Yet the competition for the Glitter Ball has come at a tough time for the star, who lost husband Mel Coleman this year.

Back in May, the tennis star announced that her husband Mel of 30 years had passed away from stomach cancer.

6 It was a sharp turn in fortune for the star, whose Waltz was branded a ‘dance disaster’ last week Credit: PA

6 Annabel found fame as a tennis player Credit: Getty