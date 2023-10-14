STRICTLY Come Dancing fans have been left distracted by a former contestant’s ‘attention grabbing’ behaviour in the studio audience – did you notice it?

The BBC dancing competition show kicked off tonight with an amazing performance from Coronation Street’s Ellie Leach and her partner, Vito Coppolla.

Second to take the stage was soap actor, Adam Thomas known for starring in Waterloo Road as well as Emmerdale.

Dancing alongside his partner, Luba Mustuk the pair wowed viewers with their Waltz dance.

When it came time to judge, Anton Du Beke praised Adam and Luba, telling Adam how delighted Luba appeared to be doing the Waltz with him.

“I love a Waltz, but I love a Waltz with Luba, I’ve had the pleasure of dancing with her, and she hasn’t looked so happy to be dancing the Waltz as she was with you,” the judge said.

The crowd clapped and cheered enthusiastically after hearing Anton’s excellent feed back- but one audience member may have got a bit too excited.

BBC fans were left seriously distracted by Kym Marsh who they said was “screaming like a banshee”.

Many complained about the actresses’ behaviour with many saying she was “attention seeking”.

One wrote: “Is that Kim Marsh, and why is she going mental for him.”

A second added: “Anyone else hear Kym Marsh screaming over every thing?”

A third complained: “Kym Marsh not liking the fact that she’s not getting the attention so has to scream like a banshee so she gets 10 secs of TV time.”

A fourth penned: “Why is Kym Marsh screaming like a banshee in the audience.”

A fifth added: “Someone gag Kym Marsh.”

