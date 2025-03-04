Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The content on this page is for information purposes only.

Stripe said it has offered a new deal for workers and investors, as the company reaches $91.5 billion valuation. This amount is close to its highest value of $95 billion in 2021. The offer will help workers and investors turn their shares into cash.

The company has previously allowed sales like this to help workers and investors earn money from their shares. John Collison, one of Stripe’s leaders, confirmed the news in a talk with European reporters.

Stripe System Records $1.4 Trillion In Payments Last Year

Stripe was established in 2011 by brothers Patrick and John Collison from Limerick. In a letter about the company’s yearly progress, Stripe said online payments through its system grew to $1.4 trillion last year. This was a rise of 38 percent from the previous year.

The company also shared that it was profitable in 2024 based on accounting rules. It expects to remain profitable in 2025 but did not share exact numbers. John Collison said that Stripe is not planning to sell shares to the public.

Ireland’s problems with infrastructure need more attention, according to John Collison. He expressed concern that the country is not fixing clear issues. John said Intel’s choice to build a factory in Germany instead of Ireland, should have led to more discussion.

Dublin’s housing and airport issues were also raised. John Collison said these problems are serious but have not received enough attention. Stripe does not face these issues as much because it does not build large offices or data centers, but he noted that the company is watching closely.

Housing problems in Ireland have come up in past interviews with John Collison. He has also criticized rules that slow down housing and energy projects. On social media, he said red tape prevents important work from getting done.

Stripe’s Yearly Letter Highlights Growth In The US Business Economy

Stripe’s yearly letter highlights the differences between the US and Europe in business and growth. The letter included a report from former EU Commissioner Mario Draghi. It stated that 45 percent of European business owners feel the economy is getting worse, while only 15 percent of US owners feel the same.

The letter revealed that in the US, workers bring in about $104 per hour, while in Europe, it is closer to $85 per hour. The report argued that Europe’s economy struggles because it gets less work done at the same time. This issue was called a serious problem for Europe’s future.

Stripe said its $1.4 trillion in payments now represents about 1.3 percent of the world’s economy. John Collison said this shows how important Stripe has become for internet business. The company also shared that its ‘Billing’ feature now brings in over $500 million a year and is used by 300,000 companies.