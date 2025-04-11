Patrick Collison says he brings customers into exec meetings. Stripe

Patrick Collison said Stripe invites a customer to leadership meetings every two weeks.

The fintech CEO says it sparks new ideas — even with other feedback systems in place.

Elon Musk gave the move his seal of approval on X, calling it a “good idea.”

Stripe CEO Patrick Collison has a direct way to get customer feedback: invite them to management meetings.

Collison shared a post on X this week that Stripe invites one customer to join the first 30 minutes of its leadership meetings every other week, which are attended by around 40 of the company’s top managers.

The guest then shares “candid” feedback about their experience with the payments platform.

The move may be unusual, but it received some support, including from Elon Musk, who replied on X the next day, “Good idea.”

Collison said the practice consistently generates “new thoughts and investigations” despite Stripe already having plenty of other feedback channels.

Stripe, founded in 2010 by brothers Patrick and John Collison, provides software tools for online and in-person payment processing to millions of businesses globally.

Originally built as a payments platform for startups, it’s now used by half of the Fortune 100 and processed $1.4 trillion in payments in 2024, a 38% increase from the previous year, the company said in its most recent annual letter.

Following a secondary share sale in early 2025, the company was valued at $91.5 billion, making it one of the world’s most valuable private fintech companies.

However, as Stripe has scaled, it has faced criticism from some users who think the company’s focus has shifted toward large enterprise clients.

“Hi Patrick — you know I admire Stripe — but you should pay attention to the extent things have degraded for the indie community using Stripe,” Pascal Levy-Garboua, an investor and cofounder, commented on the post. “I messaged support a week ago – no reply, things are super complicated. There’s more stuff, but it’s a mess.”

Others praised the customer-in-the-room tactic as a way to maintain customer empathy. “Love this,” one user replied. “Keeps the culture focused on what matters.”