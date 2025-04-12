The researchers wanted to find a way to become more efficient brewers, “using less coffee while still meeting the high demand for the beverage.” They decided on the pour-over method, which involves pouring hot water over coffee grounds in a paper filter that sits in a coffee dripper, or cone. The cone is placed over a vessel that catches the liquid — coffee — that has gone through the filter. “This brewing method primarily uses gravity to push water a single time through coarse, loosely packed coffee grounds,” the researchers explained.