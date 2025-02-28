It’s been a difficult past few years for struggling retailers.

The early 2020s have plagued retailers with a myriad of issues, often all at once.

This decade began with a black swan event, when COVID-19 swept through the nation and most businesses were forced to shutter for at least some period of time.

Mandatory and prolonged store closures are a near death knell for many businesses.

Unless you’re a large corporation with a vast brick-and-mortar presence, brand recognition, and other attractive features that keep you at the forefront of a customer’s mind, closures are a difficult storm to weather and often result in profit losses and prolonged difficulty — long after you reopen.

Stores continue to struggle after 2020

But even after many stores reopened and COVID-19began to ebb, the damage had already been done.

The past four years have seen the bankruptcy of many iconic businesses, including Party City, Joann, Bowflex, The Body Shop, Express, and Rue 21.

In the case of many of these companies, their issues were multifaceted. It wasn’t just an issue of changing consumer taste, covid closures, or profitability. Often, a combination of all three — and sometimes even more issues — were to blame.

Kohl’s closing more stores

One retailer that has continued to struggle in recent years has been Kohl’s. The retailer functions more like a department store in strip plazas instead of within indoor shopping malls.

In theory, distancing oneself from the struggling shopping mall should be a good model. But Kohl’s has been plagued by more issues than just location. Increased competition from online retailers like Amazon put pressure on their foot traffic, with many customers opting instead to procure their goods — such as kitchenware, bedding and linens, and clothing — online instead.

And in January, Kohl’s announced it would shutter 27 locations.

“We always take these decisions very seriously,” Kohl’s CEO Tom Kingsbury said of the closures at the time. “As we continue to build on our long-term growth strategy, it is important that we also take difficult but necessary actions to support the health and future of our business for our customers and our teams.”

Now, it’s revealing where those locations are. The following locations will close:

Alabama: Spanish Fort – 21000 Town Center Ave.

Arkansas: Little Rock West – 13909 Chenal Pkwy.

California:

Balboa (San Diego) – 5505 Balboa Ave.



Encinitas – 134 N. El Camino Real



Fremont – 43782 Christy St.



Mountain View – 350 Showers Drive



Napa – 1116 First St.



Pleasanton – 4525 Rosewood Drive



Point West (Sacramento) – 1896 Arden Way



San Rafael – 5010 Northgate Drive



San Luis Obispo – 205 Madonna Road



Westchester – 8739 S. Sepulveda Blvd.

Colorado: Arapahoe Crossing (Aurora) – 6584 S. Parker Road

Georgia: Duluth – 2050 W. Liddell Road

Idaho: Boise – 400 N. Milwaukee St.

Illinois:

Plainfield – 11860 S. Route 59



Spring Hill (West Dundee) – 3000 Spring Hill Ring Road

Massachusetts: Stoughton – 501 Technology Center Drive

New Jersey: East Windsor – 72 Princeton Hightstown Road

Ohio:

Blue Ash – 4150 Hunt Road



Forest Park (Cincinnati) – 100 Cincinnati Mills Drive

Oregon: Portland Gateway – 10010 NE Halsey St.

Pennsylvania: Pottstown – 351 W. Schuylkill Road

Texas: North Dallas – 18224 Preston Road

Utah: Riverton – 13319 S. 3600 W. Ste 13

Virginia:

Herndon – 2100 Centreville Road



Williamsburg – 100 Gristmill Plz

The Kohl’s stores will close by April 2025.

