Florida’s officials were urging people living in the path of Hurricane Idalia to evacuate while there was still time – but, despite warnings of storm surges of up to 15 feet, some were choosing to hunker down at home.

Idalia is expected to make landfall in the early hours of Wednesday as a Category Three storm, with sustained winds of up to 105mph in the lightly populated Big Bend region, where the Florida Panhandle curves into the peninsula.

The result could be a big blow to a state still dealing with lingering damage from last year’s Hurricane Ian, which killed 150 people – more in Florida than any hurricane in almost 90 years.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee called Idalia ‘an unprecedented event’, since no major hurricanes on record have ever passed through the bay abutting the Big Bend.

Yet some were choosing to ignore the warnings, which affected 28 counties.

Heather Greenwood, manager of Cedar Key Bed & Breakfast, told CNN that her house was on the highest part of the island, which is expected to be badly affected.

She said she was worried, but wanted to stay to help others.

‘I’m here and I’m available to help them as much as I can,’ she said, adding that she has filled the bathtubs with water, and stocked up on bottled water and food.

‘Being vigilant at this point is the main part,’ Greenwood said.

Power and water was shut off at 8pm on Tuesday as a precaution.

At that time, Idalia was about 155 miles west-southwest of Tampa, the National Hurricane Center said.

It was moving north at 16mph.

Cedar Key Commissioner Sue Colson joined other city officials in packing up documents and electronics at City Hall.

She had a message for the almost 900 residents who were under mandatory orders to evacuate.

‘One word: Leave,’ Colson said. ‘It’s not something to discuss.’

More than a dozen state troopers went door to door warning residents that storm surge could rise as high as 15 feet, easily covering a bus in height and rising well into the second floor of a typical house.

The Red Cross delivers snacks to Lincoln High School where Floridans have taken shelter from Hurricane Idalia on Tuesday

Gas station pumps are wrapped in plastic to prevent damage on Cedar Key in preparation for Hurricane Idalia

People board up a window in Tampa, Florida on Tuesday in readiness for the storm

Workers set up a fence to prevent flooding at Tampa General Hospital

Hurricane warnings were in place in Georgia, too: pictured is Bryan Moore, a resident of Tybee Island, Georgia, boarding up his home

Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, repeated the warning on Tuesday afternoon.

‘You really gotta go now. Now is the time,’ he said.

Earlier, the governor stressed that residents did not necessarily need to leave the state, but should ‘get to higher ground in a safe structure.’

He added: ‘You can ride the storm out there, then go back to your home.’

Andy Bair, owner of the Island Hotel on Cedar Key, ignored Colson and DeSantis’s warning.

He said he intended to ‘babysit’ his bed-and-breakfast, which predates the Civil War.

The building has not flooded in the almost 20 years he has owned it, not even when Hurricane Hermine flooded the city in 2016.

‘Being a caretaker of the oldest building in Cedar Key, I just feel kind of like I need to be here,’ said Bair.

‘We’ve proven time and again that we’re not going to wash away. We may be a little uncomfortable for a couple of days, but we’ll be OK eventually.’

He said he was staying for ‘community’.

‘I think we’ll be alright,’ he told CNN.

‘We’ve got a couple of sandbags out there, and the elmer glue between the sandbags.’

Janalea England, who owns a fish market in Steinhatchee, 50 miles north along the coast from Cedar Key, said she was also planning on ignoring the warnings.

‘Here she comes,’ she wrote on Facebook around 5pm on Tuesday.

Janalea England and her husband Garrett England were remaining in Steinhatchee

Payton Wasserman said that she was in Tampa and staying in her apartment

She said that people had asked her what would be needed for the cleanup, and said that trash bags, bleach, pillows, toiletries and cleaning supplies were needed after Hurricane Hermine, a Category One storm which hit in 2016, causing a six foot storm surge.

One woman, Jess, posted a TikTok showing her street, and said many of her neighbors had decided to stay.

Another, Payton Wasserman, said that she was in Tampa and staying in her apartment.

‘Posted up on my balcony with a fat bottle of prosecco and some high hopes,’ she wrote.

Many commentators urged her to leave while she still could.

‘Girl Evac it’s not worth it,’ one wrote.

‘I got stuck in sally 2021 no power or running water or gas for over a week it was scary.’

Another added: ‘Everyone who stayed for Ida in Louisiana 2 years ago will tell you to get out now.

‘With rapid intensification, they’re saying it could be a 4.’

Tolls were waived on highways out of the danger area, shelters were open and hotels prepared to take in evacuees.

More than 30,000 utility workers were gathering to make repairs as quickly as possible in the hurricane’s wake.

About 5,500 National Guard troops were activated.