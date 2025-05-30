A student has been sentenced to more than 25 weeks in prison after admitting to attacking a woman who asked him to turn down the volume on his phone, and striking another four people, including two police officers, on a university campus in Hong Kong.

Wang Haoyu, 23, was sentenced on Friday after earlier pleading guilty to two counts of common assault, a count of theft, criminal damage, another for obstructing a police officer in the due execution of duty and a wounding charge over the incident at City University on March 31.

Psychiatrists said the defendant, who is from mainland China, showed signs of struggling to control his emotions and interacting with other people.

Magistrate Li Chi-ho of West Kowloon Court said Wang’s crimes were “very serious”. He noted that the defendant had made no effort to calm down even after police arrived at the scene.

“Your behaviour was barbaric, showing you disregarded the law. Our society won’t accept that,” Li told the defendant.

“Your emotional issues cannot be used as an excuse for your misbehaviour.”