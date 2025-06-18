The State Department is restarting the processing of visa applications from students and visiting scholars, but is screening for “hostility” toward the United States.
Source link
The State Department is restarting the processing of visa applications from students and visiting scholars, but is screening for “hostility” toward the United States.
Source link
TodayHeadline is a dynamic news website dedicated to delivering up-to-date and comprehensive news coverage from around the globe.
© 2024 Todayheadline.co