CHEONGJU – A student wielding a knife injured three staff members at a high school in Heungdeok-gu, Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, on the morning of April 28, local authorities said.

The student, who is reported to have an intellectual disability and is enrolled in the school’s special education programme, attacked staff members with a knife around mid-morning.

Three staff members, including the principal, sustained injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. No students were reported injured in the incident.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances surrounding the attack and are questioning witnesses to determine the motive.

Further updates will follow as the investigation unfolds. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Join ST’s Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.