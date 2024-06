In May, cybercriminals were less successful in their attacks on decentralized platforms, resulting in losses attributed to hacks and fraud incidents amounting to approximately $52.4 million. During the same period last year, digital assets worth $59.3 million were lost to similar attacks. Gala Games, which incurred a loss of $21 million, and Sonnefinance with $20 […]





