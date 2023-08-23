





Staring at a computer screen all day isn’t exactly great for your eyes. For years, many have turned to blue light-filtering glasses to reduce strain on the eyes after hours of looking at bright screens. In reality, though, the spectacles might not be doing much at all.

A new study published in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews outlined researchers’ conclusions. “We found there may be no short-term advantages with using blue light-filtering spectacle lenses to reduce visual fatigue associated with computer use,” study senior author Laura Downie said in a statement, per CNN.

“It is also currently unclear whether these lenses affect vision quality or sleep-related outcomes, and no conclusions could be drawn about any potential effects on retinal health in the longer term,” Downie added. “People should be aware of these findings when deciding whether to purchase these spectacles.”

The scientists broke down data from 17 studies done in 16 countries, with the number of participants in each study ranging from five to 156. The effects of blue light glasses were observed from less than a day up to five weeks.

To further ensure the (in)effectiveness of these special lenses, researcher and study co-author Sumeer Singh said there need to be bigger and more in-depth clinical research studies among diverse populations using longer follow-up periods “to ascertain more clearly the potential effects of blue-light filtering spectacle lenses on visual performance, sleep and eye health.”

“They should examine whether efficacy and safety outcomes vary between different groups of people using different types of lenses,” Singh said.

More work needs to be done to pin down just why blue light glasses don’t do what they promise. Singh pointed out that many have preached the drawbacks of blue light in digital devices like computers and smartphones, especially the closer to bedtime one stares at their screens. But it turns out that the amount of blue light emitted is negligible.

“The amount of blue light our eyes receive from artificial sources, such as computer screens, is about a thousandth of what we get from natural daylight,” Singh said. “Blue light-filtering lenses typically filter out about 10–25 percent of blue light, depending on the specific product. Filtering out higher levels of blue light would require the lenses to have an obvious amber tint, which would have a substantial effect on color perception.”

With all the evidence and latest research at the team’s fingertips, Downie concluded that these special glasses aren’t as necessary as many would like to have us think. “Our findings do not support the prescription of blue-light filtering lenses to the general population,” she said.

In the meantime, you might want to avoid looking at your phone or computer close to bedtime if you want to get a good night’s sleep. Instead, swap out the screen for a book and a cup of tea.