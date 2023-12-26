





Every year an estimated one million people ring in the New Year in Times Square to watch the iconic ball drop, but you don’t have to fight New York City crowds to have the best celebration in the country. According to a new study, Orlando, of all places, is the best U.S. city for New Year’s.

The findings come from WalletHub, which compared data from the 100 largest cities in the country based on 26 key indicators of what makes for an epic New Year’s Eve celebration. The range of indicators included affordability, safety, and accessibility factors, as well as entertainment and food-related criteria such as restaurant, music, and nightlife options per capita; the legality of fireworks and duration of the 2023 show; forecasted precipitation for Dec. 31.; and “general fun.”

Orlando received top marks as there are no shortage of hotels and tourist destinations such as Disney World, and the city also ranks first when it comes to nightlife options and affordable restaurants rated 4.5 stars or higher. Likewise, Orlando boasts some of the longest fireworks displays in the country. And because consumer fireworks are legal, revelers can also set up their own shows.

With its mild weather and clear skies, San Diego was named in second place, for being the perfect place to celebrate with an outdoor get-together and fireworks show. Along those lines, the sunny city also has the lowest chance of precipitation on New Year’s Eve. There are also no shortage of dining options, as San Diego ties Orlando with the availability of affordable restaurants rated at least 4.5 stars.

In third place is, you guessed it, New York City, which didn’t earn top marks primarily because it gets dinged over affordability. While it may be the most popular destination for New Year’s, the city is also extremely expensive. Local businesses—and hotels, in particular—are notorious for hiking up their prices sometimes several hundred percent when big crowds are in town for a major event.

“When choosing which city to spend New Year’s in, it’s important to consider a variety of factors, from the activities offered to how big the crowds will be to what weather you can expect,” said WalletHub analyst Cassandra Happe. “The biggest concern has to be the cost. Hotels and restaurants may hike their prices significantly for the holiday, which puts an extra strain on people’s wallets after they have already been hit hard by inflation.”

You can view the top 10 below, or head over to WalletHub for the complete findings. The website also compiled a list of the best U.S. cities to spend Christmas, based on a similar criteria of holiday-themed data, if you’re looking to plan next year’s festivities.

Orlando, FL San Diego, CA New York, NY Las Vegas, NV Atlanta, GA Miami, FL Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Denver, CO Washington, DC