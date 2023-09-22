D avid Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s take on a novelty dance song from 1998 has been tipped by a new study to be this year’s most listened to on Spotify.

I’m Good (Blue) shares top spot on the prediction chart with Peggy Gou’s (It Goes Like) Nanana — another song to feature a nod to a 1990s eurodance classic.

Research released on Friday by Slingo has found the two songs both feature on the same number of Spotify user playlists — a good indicator of what could be revealed as the most listened to song in 2023 on the streaming platform.

I’m Good (Blue) contains more than a passing reference to Eiffel 65’s eurodance classic Blue (Da Ba Dee) while It Goes Like has a hook similar to 9pm (Till I Come), a 1999 trance hit by ATB. Peggy Gou’s song has also been compared to All Around the World (La La La), a 2000 song by A Touch of Class and R3HAB — showing we are living in an age of nostalgia.

Both songs were found by Sligo to have been added to 130 playlists from a sample of Spotify users. Analysts have said this is a form guide for what could be revealed as the most played song of the year when the modern tradition of Spotify Wrapped is announced in December.

It’s unknown whether a lack of sample helped Calvin Harris to third spot on the list, or cost him the top placing, but his song Miracle with Ellie Goulding ranks just outside the top two.

Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night from Barbie The Album is fourth. David Guetta is again in the top five with Anne-Marie and Coi Leray featuring on their single Baby Don’t Hurt Me, which contains, guess what, a sample of a 1990s dance classic, this time Haddaway’s What is Love?

“Dance was clearly a popular genre in 2023,” a spokesman from Sligo said. “Indeed, four Calvin Harris hits feature in the top 50 most featured songs in Spotify user playlists, which is more than any other artist.”

Here are the rest of the top 10.