Childhood brain tumor survival depends on the type of tumor. Comparing survival rates across countries is difficult, because brain tumors aren’t recorded in the same way everywhere in Europe. A new study led by the Princess Máxima Center is helping to change that. For the first time, the research provides a clear and clinically relevant overview of survival outcomes for children with brain tumors.

Researchers at the Princess Máxima Center analyzed data from more than 30,000 children diagnosed with a brain tumor between 1998 and 2013. The data came from 80 cancer registries across 31 European countries. The study was published today in The Lancet Oncology.

Aligned with clinical practice

The study focuses on the four most common types of brain tumors in children: low-grade gliomas, high-grade gliomas, ependymomas, and medulloblastomas. The researchers looked at both short- and long-term survival, as well as the proportion of children considered cured. They used a new classification system that better reflects how doctors diagnose and treat brain tumors in practice.

“For this study, we restructured the tumor categories in the cancer registries to match how tumors are diagnosed today,” explains Dr. Raoull Hoogendijk, who worked on the study as part of his Ph.D. research in the Karim-Kos and Van Vuurden research groups at the Máxima. “That means the numbers now align much better with clinical reality, and doctors can use them more effectively to compare outcomes.”

Where do we stand?

One key finding is that differences in survival between countries are smaller than previously thought. This suggests that children across Europe generally have access to similar treatments. Between 1998 and 2013, survival rates for children with brain tumors in the Netherlands were about average compared to other European countries—offering both reassurance and direction for further improvement.

“This study shows us where we stand in Europe, and where there’s room to grow,” says Dr. Henrike Karim-Kos, research group leader at the Máxima and the Netherlands Comprehensive Cancer Organization (IKNL), and coordinator of the study. “For policymakers, health care professionals, and researchers, this overview provides valuable insights to improve care and data registration. Together, we can work toward better outcomes for children with cancer.”

A foundation for better treatments

For the first time, the study also maps out how many children can be considered cured. These insights help doctors and researchers refine treatments—with the ultimate goal of curing all children with cancer, while preserving their quality of life.

Prof. Eelco Hoving, Clinical Director of Neuro-oncology and pediatric neurosurgeon who also worked on the study, adds, “This study shows that survival rates for children with brain tumors have improved over the past 15 years. But survival for children with high-grade gliomas remains far too low. Our findings highlight the urgent need for better treatments for these—and all—children with brain tumors.”

