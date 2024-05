Although it may be undervalued at present, the SRC20 protocol distinguishes itself among protocols operating on the Bitcoin network due to its unmatched data permanence, a new report has claimed. The study also found that the protocol’s impending cost-reduction upgrade renders it an attractive option for long-term projects and investments. SRC20’s Unmatched Data Permanence According […]





Discover more from Today Headline Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.