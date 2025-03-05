



Tattoos have become a popular form of self-expression, with many people embracing body art to showcase their personality, culture, or experiences. However, researchers now caution individuals to make informed decisions before getting inked, as a recent study suggests that tattoos may increase the risk of skin cancer and lymph node cancer. Earlier studies have shown that tattoo ink can penetrate the skin and migrate to the lymph nodes, raising questions about potential health risks. However, determining whether tattoos directly increase the risk of cancer is complex, as the effects of ink exposure may not become apparent until decades later. In the latest study, researchers explored the long-term impact of tattoos using large-scale data from over 5,900 Danish twins. The findings, published in the journal BMC Public Health, reveal a higher incidence of both skin and lymphoma cancers in tattooed individuals compared to their twin counterparts who did not have tattoos. “The unique aspect of our approach is that we can compare twin pairs where one has cancer, but they otherwise share many genetic and environmental factors. This provides us with a stronger method for investigating whether tattoos themselves may influence cancer risk,” said Jacob von Bornemann Hjelmborg, a researcher in a news release. Another interesting finding from the study is that the risk associated with tattoos is not the same across all designs. Larger tattoos, specifically those that are bigger than the size of a palm, carry a higher risk of cancer. Also, the longer a tattoo remains on the body, the greater the risk becomes. As time passes, more ink accumulates in the lymph nodes, which can further increase the likelihood of skin and lymph node cancer. “We can see that ink particles accumulate in the lymph nodes, and we suspect that the body perceives them as foreign substances, This may mean that the immune system is constantly trying to respond to the ink, and we do not yet know whether this persistent strain could weaken the function of the lymph nodes or have other health consequences,” explained co–study author Henrik Frederiksen. However, more research is needed to understand the function of lymph nodes at a molecular level and whether certain types of lymphoma are more linked to tattoos than others.