Stunna Girl has come under fire after she called out Ciara and her team for having her “Goodies”-sampling song “Stand Up” removed from YouTube.

Stunna put Ciara on blast earlier this week for blocking her bubbling new YG-assisted single, which samples CiCi’s 2004 anthem. The tweet backfired and quickly saw a ton of backlash, as many defended Ciara and checked the 25-year-old’s about her poor business practices not clearing the record.

“I literally hate when producers use samples,” she began. “These artists be actin like they made the beat it’s so many people that used that beat but Ciara team writing me saying she personally contacted them about me. But anytime I done used a beat that was sampled by a white artist they didn’t give af.”

A fan sniped at Stunna: “Girl you really disrespecting Ciara for what ? & I’m sure you was calling her all types of man’s back in the day right along with then folks , Stunna i thought you was done ranting ? Girl you in them feelings Ms copyright, read the handbook next Time !!! Smh it’s your career not ours , follow the rules Haaaaah.”

The Sacramento native brushed her off: “I’m viral who cares?”

Find the posts below.

Stunna Girl comes under fire after calling Ciara out over copyright infringement claim

I don’t care about what some random people on the net gotta say cuz y’all was the same people saying this lady was a man for years shoulda came to her defense then when she needed y’all the most y’all switch up like the season lol I own my music I can drop whenever I want . I’ll… — STUNNA (@realstunnagirl) January 12, 2024

Stunna Girl dug her heels in and doubled down on her stance and disregarded the haters coming after her.

“I don’t care about what some random people on the net gotta say cuz y’all was the same people saying this lady was a man for years shoulda came to her defense then when she needed y’all the most y’all switch up like the season lol,” she clapped back on Twitter.

She continued: “I own my music I can drop whenever I want. I’ll be onto the next song not givin af I only posted that cuz my supporters wanted to know what happened & y’all don’t know how these people be moving behind closed doors.”

Stunna Girl unleashed her ratchet “Stand Up” single featuring YG earlier this month before it was scrapped from YouTube last week but it still remains on streaming services.

“Goodies” arrived in 2004 courtesy of LaFace Records and landed on Ciara’s album of the same name. CiCi revealed in 2019 that she owns her masters and she went the independent route launching Beauty Marks Entertainment.