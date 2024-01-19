THE smallest things can make the most dramatic difference.

One fashion influencer has shared a style hack that helps her feel sexy and best of all, it’s completely free.

2 Caitlin, a fashion influencer, shared her go-to trick for boosting morale Credit: TikTok/caitlin_jaymes

Caitlin (@caitlin_jaymes) shared the fashion advice with over 100,000 TikTok followers.

“Ladies, this is the simplest hack to feeling 10 times sexier and more confident in your wardrobe,” she said.

“It probably won’t even cost you a dime.”

She prefaced that the trick was versatile for any situation and was fool-proof.

“Whether you’re going to the office or on date night, next time you’re getting dressed, match your underwear to your outfit,” she advised.

She added that she took the hack one step further to boost her confidence to the max.

“Extra bonus points if you do a matching bra to your underwear too,” she said.

“Just these little tiny things can make you feel so much sexier, so much more confident when you’re getting dressed.”

Those who took her advice shared their thoughts on the tip.

“Yes it makes you so much more confident, I always do this,” raved one commenter.

Others agreed that the trick worked wonders as a morale boost.

“I don’t do it often enough but when I do, I feel like a million dollars,” said one viewer.