Styles P has opened up about his political leanings, revealing why he decided to throw his support behind disgraced former President Donald Trump.

During a recent appearance on the Touré Show, the rapper explained he likes his racism served straight up, no chaser.

“I did prefer when Trump was in office over Biden and I can tell you clearly why. Black people paid more attention to what was going on,” began Styles P in a snippet of the chat shared via Instagram, before siding with Touré that more folks tuned in as they felt they were “in crisis” — a sentiment that resonates today.

“We were in crisis now but — I’d rather you have you tell me you don’t like me and know you don’t like me and you inform me than me have to guess it or you secretly don’t like me but you telling me you don’t like me. I think the government been doing that for ages.

“I’d rather deal with clear racism — just someone being who they are and letting you know where they come from.”

However, the rapper admitted he believed the “country sucked under both of them,” adding he doesn’t “support Trump in any way.”

The comments left fans divided, as they raced to the comment section to air out their thoughts.

“Simply put this is ignorant and he is trying to split hairs by saying Trump is better to know He is against you versus whatever person / form of government is against you but won’t admit it,” wrote one user via Instagram.

“There is not a silver lining in that and it is dishonest and there is parrot in this chat comparing this nonsense to Malcolm X and no Democratic President is going to stack the Court and openly tear down policies and laws meant to address what slavery and racism did n does.”

They added: “Education- college is the most and reliable path to economic security and that road is being closed.”

“He’s [one hundred emoji] right!! Hence why dems use us and discard us. They don’t have to earn our votes. Malcolm said exactly what Styles is saying. The fox & the Wolf! [one hundred emoji],” commented another.

Earlier this month, the rapper turned his attention to the ever-evolving music scene when he shared a time when SZA once unintentionally rained on his parade, after he discovered that it was the TDE singer’s song “Ghost In The Machine” that was trending online — not his 2005 mixtape.

related news Donald Trump Hires Same Attorney Gunna Used In YSL RICO Case August 24, 2023

“I got gassed one day [because] somebody told me ‘Ghost In The Machine’ was trending,” he revealed, as a guest on Talib Kweli‘s People’s Party podcast. “It wasn’t me, it was SZA! I was like, ‘Bout time these muthafuckas caught up. Muthafuckas! I got a whole bunch of other shit they about to catch up on.’”

He continued: “Wasn’t about me. I was like, “Oh shit, let me slow the fuck down and sit down for a second.”

SZA’s version appears on her 2022 album SOS and features an appearance from singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers.