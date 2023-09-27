Yonkers, NY –

Styles P wants to see his community live a healthier lifestyle and has hosted a plant-based food drive in his hometown of Yonkers.

In collaboration with Farma Cares, the Ghost held the first monthly food event with the Yonkers YMCA on Sunday (September 24).

They ended up feeding about 200 people with healthy alternatives including vegan pizza, garlic knots, salad and three different flavors of vegan ice cream.

“We wanna bring a healthier mindstate to the community,” SP said at the event. “Show people they ain’t always gotta eat dairy, meat. You all have alternatives to get healthy. Being health-minded and having options and just thinking different, moving different, living different, and being on the same vibration with each other.

“The better we all do as individuals, the better we do as a community, family and the better we do for our town, and our city. We will learn with each other and we will keep spreading the messages with each other and for each other. I love you.”

Watch highlights from the Yonkers community event below.

Hours later on Sunday, Styles P hit the Irving Plaza stage with his LOX brothers Jadakiss and Sheek Louch for a show celebrating the 25th anniversary of their first album, Money, Power & Respect.

Kiss posted a picture of himself, Styles P, and Sheek Louch huddled together with their heads bowed and praying — pointing to how the group has managed to stay together and maintain a brotherhood for nearly three decades.

“And they ask us how we manage to stay together for this many years [thinking face emoji],” Jadakiss said of his group members.

At their performance, they performed a slew of their classic records including “Fuck You,” and “We Gonna Make It,” to name a few.

HipHopDX spoke to the legendary New York group back in 2020 about their staying power in such an unforgiving industry.

“As far as this trio goes, I feel like we’re special because we managed to stand the test of time,” Styles P said at the time. “Young people fuck with us, our peer groups fuck with us, the elders fuck with us, and we fuck with the elders, our peer group, and the youngins.”