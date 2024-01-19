





Nearly two decades ago, Subway made its way into the minds of Americans across the country thanks to its five-dollar foot-long sandwich deal and its ubiquitous accompanying jingle. Rising costs over the years led to the death of the five-dollar foot-long, but foot-long sandwiches remain a pivotal player on Subway’s menu—so much so that the restaurant is growing some of its other food items to 12 inches.

Back in December, the fast food chain celebrated National Cookie Day by debuting foot-long cookies at select stores in Chicago, Dallas, Miami, and New York. Starting Jan. 22, Subway customers across the country will be able to indulge in these unique baked treats, along with two other foot-long offerings they created in partnership with other fast food chains. They can choose from the foot-long cookie for $5, a churro topped with Cinnabon’s world-famous cinnamon for $2, and an Auntie Anne’s pretzel served with a side of Subway honey mustard for $3. The new menu items are fittingly called Sidekicks and represents the company’s latest step in overhauling its offerings over the past few years.

“The introduction of Sidekicks builds on six decades of equity and expertise in all things foot-long,” Subway North America president Douglas Fry said in a statement. “This whole new category on our menu offers Subway fans something they can’t get anywhere else and kicks off a year of culinary innovation and delicious new menu items. 2024 may be the most exciting chapter yet in our growth story.”

So, the five-dollar foot-long is finally reborn—though this time as a chocolate chip cookie instead of a sandwich.





