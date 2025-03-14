Sudan has suspended all imports from Kenya in protest after the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), who are fighting the army in a two-year civil war, were hosted in Nairobi.

Last month, the RSF and its allied political and armed groups signed a founding charter in Kenya expressing the intention to form a parallel government in Sudan.

Sudan’s military government said the import ban was to preserve the country’s sovereignty and “protect its national security”.

The war-torn country imports several products from Kenya including tea, food items and pharmaceutical products.

“The import of all products coming from Kenya through all ports, crossings, airports, and ports will be suspended as of this day until further notice,” a decree issued by Sudan’s ministry of trade stated.

It ordered “all relevant authorities to enforce the ban immediately”.

Tensions between Kenya and Sudan have been escalating for several months.

Kenyan President William Ruto has faced widespread criticism at home for his perceived close ties with the RSF.

Last month, Sudan recalled its ambassador to Kenya in protest against Nairobi’s involvement in a “conspiracy to establish a government” for the RSF.

Sudan called Kenya’s hosting of RSF meetings “tantamount to an act of hostility”.

But Kenya defended its role, stating that hosting the meetings was part of efforts to find solutions to end the war in Sudan “without any ulterior motives”.

Both countries have traditionally enjoyed strong trade relations, with Kenya being an important partner for Sudan, particularly in agriculture and manufacturing.

Kenya exports a range of goods to Sudan, with tea being its most significant export, followed by coffee, tobacco, and other products such as soaps, electrical equipment, and pharmaceuticals.

Tea is one of Kenya’s most significant foreign exchange earners, and this move is expected to disrupt both trade flows and the broader economy.

“This ban will be a big blow, and foreign exchange will take a hit. It would mean less foreign exchange and greater exposure to financial services. It has a ripple effect that extends beyond just trade,” economist Ken Gichinga told the BBC.

The Kenyan government is yet to comment on the ban but Agriculture Minister Mutahi Kagwe recently said his country was exploring diplomatic avenues to address the market access challenges in Sudan.

The ban comes at a time when Kenya’s tea exports were already struggling due to the conflict in Sudan.

A recent report showed a 12% reduction in Kenyan tea exports to Sudan over the past year.

The war in Sudan, which began in April 2023, has caused widespread destruction, disrupting supply chains and limiting the ability of businesses to operate normally.

Ports and border crossings, vital for trade, have been either damaged or obstructed by the violence, significantly reducing the flow of goods between Sudan and its neighbours, including Kenya.

The conflict has devastated large parts of Sudan – including the capital Khartoum – with thousands of people killed and more than 12 million displaced, according to the United Nations.

