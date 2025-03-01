In the safety of Sudan’s eastern coast, residents preparing for Ramadan were struggling to afford basic holiday staples as the war raging elsewhere in the country has sent prices soaring.

The situation was much more dire in areas hit directly by the nearly two-year war, where famine, displacement, severe shortages and looting overshadowed the usual spirit of generosity and community of the holy Muslim month that began on Saturday.

At a market in Port Sudan, a relative safe haven in the east, prices are out of reach for many families.

Sugar, widely used in drinks and confectionery to break the daily dawn-to-dusk fast, goes for 2,400 Sudanese pounds (US$1) per kilo.

A kilo of veal costs 24,000 pounds, and mutton 28,000, according to consumers.

“We are struggling to afford Ramadan goods,” said resident Mahmoud Abd El Kader, protesting the “extremely expensive” prices.